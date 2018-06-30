You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Thyssenkrupp seals landmark steel venture with Tata Steel

Sat, Jun 30, 2018 - 7:40 AM

2018-06-13T150950Z_1038514467_RC1A4F2B71B0_RTRMADP_3_THYSSENKRUPP-TATA-STEEL-JOINTVENTURE.JPG
Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board on Friday gave the green light for a steel joint venture with Tata Steel, paving the way for the European steel sector's biggest shake-up in more than a decade.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board on Friday gave the green light for a steel joint venture with Tata Steel, paving the way for the European steel sector's biggest shake-up in more than a decade.

The largest deal in Europe's steel industry since the takeover of Arcelor by Mittal in 2006, the 50-50 joint venture - to be named Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel - will have about 48,000 workers and about 15 billion euros (S$23.73 billion) in sales.

Based in the Netherlands, it will be the continent's No 2 steelmaker after ArcelorMittal and forms the core of Thyssenkrupp CEO Heinrich Hiesinger's plan to turn the steel-to-submarines conglomerate into a technology company.

"The joint venture with Tata Steel is an important milestone for the transformation of Thyssenkrupp to an industrials and service group and will lead to a significant improvement of the financial figures of Thyssenkrupp, effective with closing," the group said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The definite agreement would be signed shortly, it added.

The deal comes as European steel makers face stiff tariffs of 25 per cent on their exports to the United States, their biggest market, fuelling fears the local market might be forced to absorb more volume as a result.

Since tariffs were announced in late May, shares in European steelmakers ArcelorMittal, Thyssenkrupp, Salzgitter and Voestalpine have lost 8 to 17 per cent.

Mr Hiesinger had faced pressure from activist shareholders Cevian and Elliott to extract more commitments from Tata Steel, whose European business performed worse than Thyssen's since the deal was first announced in September, thus creating a valuation gap.

Thyssenkrupp said that in case of an initial public offering of the joint venture, which is widely expected by investors and has been flagged by both companies, it would get a bigger share of the proceeds "reflecting an economic ratio of 55-45."

The German group also said it now expects annual synergies of 400 million to 500 million euros from the transaction, having previously communicated a maximum of 600 million.

Markus Grolms, vice chairman of Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board, also said that Tata Steel would continue to remain liable for environmental risks in Britain, where its Port Talbot factory, the least profitable of the joint venture, is based.

He also said that Tata Steel's Dutch unit would be part of the joint venture's cash-pooling mechanism, which had been a key demand for German workers concerned that Tata would give its own workers better conditions in the new company.

"Yes, we do want to protect people. But we also want a company with better chances and less risks," Mr Grolms said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Big oil pushes gas as fossil fuel answer to global warming

Oil prices slip on trade frictions, but crude market remains tight

China steel giant ordered to probe pollution violations

Some top oil buyers are thinking about shunning Iran oil

Energy giant BP bets on electric car boom

Glacier-protection bill dropped in Chile and miners applaud

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-11Oct-04.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

'File format change' caused wrong Prudential deductions

Jun 30, 2018
Investing & Wealth

Key risks to consider when investing in corporate perpetuals

BT_20180630_PG1COVERFINAL30_3486228.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Brunch

Sherlock Holmes of Shenton Way

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
4 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
5 Ultra-luxury Bijan bag seized from Najib-linked residence is from 'most expensive store' in the world
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180630_PG1COVERFINAL30_3486228.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Brunch

Sherlock Holmes of Shenton Way

cs-generic-11Oct-04.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

'File format change' caused wrong Prudential deductions

BT_20180630_20ANSON_3486467.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

CCT sells Twenty Anson for S$516m in biggest pure-office deal this year

BT_20180630_BOARD_3486525.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Women independent directors add to companies' financial performance: NUS study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening