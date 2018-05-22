You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Top US court to examine India power plant complaint

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 6:50 AM

BP_TATA_220518_33.jpg
The plant, owned by the Tata Group in the Indian state of Gujarat, was built with funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a sister organization of the World Bank that specialises in development assistance.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court said Monday it will examine a complaint by Indian villagers who say they are suffering from pollution caused by a coal power plant funded by a US-based institution.

The plant, owned by the Tata Group in the Indian state of Gujarat, was built with funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a sister organization of the World Bank that specialises in development assistance.

The IFC says the plant, which has a capacity of 4,150 megawatts, uses advanced technology to improve efficiency, save fuel and reduce emissions while generating power for areas that are "chronically short of electricity."

But the fishermen and farmers who are plaintiffs in the case denounce the damage caused to marine fauna and the pollution of soil by coal dust.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The plaintiffs argue that the IFC failed to comply with its charter, which makes the release of funds conditional on compliance with environmental standards.

The case will be argued and judged in the next session of the Supreme Court, which begins in October.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Japan's Nippon Steel says solid demand mutes impact of US import duties

Oil closes in on US$72 as US, China reach trade truce

Commodities that may win big from a US-China trade truce

Philippines' Ayala looks to sell big stake in coal unit, turn to renewables

Shorter, hotter, earlier: Shrinking spring slashes Pakistani harvests

Oil gains near US$72 as world's top economies reach trade truce

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
3 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
4 Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
5 Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

BT_20180522_VIPANEL22_3444790.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Deep understanding of Asean is key to seizing opportunities: panellists

BT_20180522_VIAVIATION22_3444793.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Improved aviation infrastructure needed to spur growth in Asean, says Liew Mun Leong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening