You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Trump promises 'giant package' related to ethanol to please farmers

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 10:58 PM

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration is planning a "giant package" related to ethanol that would please US farmers angry over the government's expanded approval of waivers freeing oil refiners from obligations to use the corn-based fuel.

The announcement reflects Mr Trump's challenges pleasing both the corn and oil industries, two key political constituencies ahead of next year's presidential election that have repeatedly clashed over US biofuel policies.

"The Farmers are going to be so happy when they see what we are doing for Ethanol, not even including the E-15, year around, which is already done," Mr Trump said on Twitter. "It will be a giant package, get ready! At the same time I was able to save the small refineries from certain closing. Great for all!"

Mr Trump did not offer details on what the "giant package" would entail. The E15 mentioned by Mr Trump is a higher-ethanol blend of gasoline.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US Renewable Fuel Standard requires refiners to blend biofuels like ethanol into their fuel, but allows the US Environmental Protection Agency to grant small facilities in financial turmoil waivers freeing them from the obligation.

The EPA announced this month a decision to grant 31 biofuel waivers to refineries facing financial hardship, a level that the corn lobby said was excessive and would significantly undermine demand for ethanol and other biofuels.

Mr Trump last week directed Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, EPA chief Andrew Wheeler and a few White House advisers to come up with a solution that would boost biofuel demand in the wake of the EPA waiver decision. Among the proposals circulated was to ramp up biofuel blending quotas slightly, but there has been disagreement over when to apply the increase, sources said.

Mr Perdue said on Wednesday that he also proposed strengthening US infrastructure to allow more widespread use of E15. The Trump administration in June lifted a summertime ban on E15 use that had been imposed by the administration of Democratic former President Barack Obama to combat smog.

The oil industry, which dislikes the biofuel mandates because they cut into its market share, has said it would oppose any efforts to further bolster the ethanol industry.

Reuters

Energy & Commodities

Pertamina looks to expand overseas in 2020

USDA to probe beef market after Tyson Foods slaughterhouse fire

Trump to announce plan to boost biofuel demand soon: US agriculture secretary

Oil prices gain nearly 2% after drop in US crude inventories

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

Integrated refinery of the future

Editor's Choice

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_construction_290823.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will sea change engulf developers?

Must Read

colin-hdl-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Haidilao founder ousts Far East's Ng brothers to debut at top of Forbes Singapore Rich List

doc76vem8slz1zt11k7goe_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly