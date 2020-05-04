You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

UAE's BPGIC leases oil storage tanks to France's Total in Fujairah - sources

Mon, May 04, 2020 - 11:17 AM

[DUBAI] Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Co (BPGIC) has leased oil storage facilities in the United Arab Emirates to France's Total, industry sources familiar with the matter said, as global crude storage rapidly fills up.

The company is leasing six storage tanks in the UAE emirate of Fujairah for six months and this could be renewed for another six months, one of the sources said.

The tanks, which store oil products, have already received initial cargoes, two of the sources said.

BPGIC and Total did not respond to a request for comment.

Global oil storage is filling swiftly as lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic hammer consumption, driving down global demand for crude and its products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, by as much as 30 per cent.

SEE ALSO

UAE wages war on tiny scourge threatening date palms

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allied producers have agreed to rein in supplies from May but the cuts amounting to about 10 per cent of global crude production has still left the world awash with oil.

UAE-based BPGIC, established in 2013, plans to expand its storage capacity for crude and oil products to around 3.5 million cubic metres, from 1 million cubic metres now.

It is already one of the largest holders of storage assets in Fujairah, which is itself among the world's largest bunkering hubs.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Saudi poised for next oil pricing move with traders confused

Copper giant Peru to gradually ease restrictions on mining sector in May

Oil starts week on back foot as rally loses steam

Australia to pour A$300m into hydrogen projects

Oil-related industries face challenging times, say analysts

Oil firms, ends with weekly gain, as OPEC+ begins record cuts

BREAKING NEWS

May 4, 2020 11:14 AM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi poised for next oil pricing move with traders confused

[RIYADH] Saudi Aramco may be just days away from announcing its official selling prices for June supplies to global...

May 4, 2020 11:09 AM
Government & Economy

Japan set to extend virus emergency to May 31

[TOKYO] Japan's government prepared on Monday to extend its nationwide state of emergency to the end of May as it...

May 4, 2020 11:06 AM
Energy & Commodities

Copper giant Peru to gradually ease restrictions on mining sector in May

[LIMA] Peru will gradually ease restrictions on key sectors including mining and construction in May, the government...

May 4, 2020 10:56 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: KGI initiates coverage on UMS with 'underperform' call

KGI Securities has initiated coverage on contract manufacturer UMS Holdings with an "underperform" recommendation...

May 4, 2020 10:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil starts week on back foot as rally loses steam

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices fell on Monday after strong gains last week, with continued concerns about oversupply and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.