You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

UAW says GM strike to continue until workers vote on deal

Fri, Oct 18, 2019 - 7:03 AM

nz_strike_181048.jpg
Striking workers at General Motors will not return to work until the full union membership votes on a new contract, a spokesman for the United Auto Workers said Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[DETROIT] Striking workers at General Motors will not return to work until the full union membership votes on a new contract, a spokesman for the United Auto Workers said Thursday.

After a lengthy meeting, the UAW GM National Council voted to send a tentative deal with GM to the workforce. Ratification is expected by October 25, UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said.

The council meeting, which included local chapter representatives, came one day after the UAW announced a preliminary agreement with the automaker to end a strike launched on September 16.

The that has become the longest strike at GM in more than two decades as the two sides negotiated over pay, health benefits and the status of shuttered factories.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The agreement with the automaker includes a wage increase and faster transition to fulltime status for temporary workers, but permanently shuts four plants, according to a union summary released Thursday.

"We are pleased to announce that thanks to your solidarity and sacrifice, we have achieved gains toward all of these bargaining priorities," the UAW said in the summary.

GM urged workers to approve the agreement.

"We encourage the UAW to move as quickly as possible through the ratification process, so we can resume operations and get back to producing vehicles for our customers," GM said in a statement.

"The agreement reflects our commitment to US manufacturing through the creation of new jobs and increased investment."

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Petrobras reports major rise in Q3 production

Oil rises, supported by US fuel stock draws but weighed by crude build

Singapore's APEX to launch low-sulphur fuel oil contract ahead of new shipping rules

Powerful Pemex union boss resigns amid graft charges in Mexico

Gold steady as disappointing US retail sales weigh on risk appetite

BHP sets early 2021 for decision on US$17b Jansen potash project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly