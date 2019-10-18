UAW says GM strike to continue until workers vote on deal

Striking workers at General Motors will not return to work until the full union membership votes on a new contract, a spokesman for the United Auto Workers said Thursday.

[DETROIT] Striking workers at General Motors will not return to work until the full union membership votes on a new contract, a spokesman for the United Auto Workers said Thursday.

After a lengthy meeting, the UAW GM National Council voted to send a tentative deal with GM to the workforce. Ratification is expected by October 25, UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said.

The council meeting, which included local chapter representatives, came one day after the UAW announced a preliminary agreement with the automaker to end a strike launched on September 16.

The that has become the longest strike at GM in more than two decades as the two sides negotiated over pay, health benefits and the status of shuttered factories.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The agreement with the automaker includes a wage increase and faster transition to fulltime status for temporary workers, but permanently shuts four plants, according to a union summary released Thursday.

"We are pleased to announce that thanks to your solidarity and sacrifice, we have achieved gains toward all of these bargaining priorities," the UAW said in the summary.

GM urged workers to approve the agreement.

"We encourage the UAW to move as quickly as possible through the ratification process, so we can resume operations and get back to producing vehicles for our customers," GM said in a statement.

"The agreement reflects our commitment to US manufacturing through the creation of new jobs and increased investment."

AFP