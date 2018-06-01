You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US and Brent crude part ways, leaving market flummoxed over oil prices

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 7:16 AM

COLO_FRACKING_TENSIONS_5.jpg
Global oil markets have been roiled by a surprising divergence between the world's major benchmarks, Brent crude and its US counterpart, which in recent days have traded at odds with one another, wrongfooting investors betting on the exact opposite.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[NEW YORK] Global oil markets have been roiled by a surprising divergence between the world's major benchmarks, Brent crude and its US counterpart, which in recent days have traded at odds with one another, wrongfooting investors betting on the exact opposite.

Traders worldwide have been struggling to make sense of where oil prices are headed, juggling countervailing signals from major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia on the path for future Opec supply, against renewed US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela's ongoing economic crisis.

The market expected Opec, led by Saudi Arabia, to add to global supplies as sanctions reduce Iranian exports in coming months. But instead of bringing Brent closer in line with US crude, the opposite has happened, roiling both futures trading and key physical grades.

On Thursday, US crude futures traded as much as US$11 below Brent, the deepest discount since early 2015. Traders say the tide of light sweet crude from the United States is threatening to swamp the global market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That whipsawed traders in the last several days, as hedge funds and other money managers raised their bullish bets on US crude in the week ended May 22 - while cutting long bets on Brent, the opposite of what has ended up happening.

"The market doesn't know where the price of oil is going to be and probably doesn't know where it should be, and so it's open to some major price fluctuations," said Richard Hastings, an independent analyst in Charlotte, North Carolina.

US exports reached record highs of over 2.6 million barrels a day this month, as cargoes of light, sweet shale have muscled into refineries around the world, from China to northwest Europe.

Around the Atlantic Basin, Angolan and Nigerian crudes, both staples for Chinese and Indian refineries, are now selling slowly, undercut by US-linked grades, traders said.

A swathe of maintenance at some of Asia's large refineries means big buyers are not pushed to take cargoes of crude right now and can afford to be choosy, when so much is on offer. Independent Chinese refineries, known as teapots, have even started reselling cargoes of West African crude to buy cheaper Brazilian or US oil, according to traders.

US crude futures are being pulled down, in part, by the oil glut in the Permian shale basin, which currently produces more than 3 million barrels a day - nearly one-third of US crude production, which hit a new record of 10.5 million bpd, according to US Energy Department data released on Thursday.

"This was inevitable. There was way too much production growth for infrastructure to handle," said Vikas Dwivedi, global oil and gas strategist at Macquarie in Houston.

Physical prices for these trapped crude grades such as WTI at Midland WTC-WTM are now at their weakest levels in three-and-a-half years, trading as much as US$13 below benchmark US futures. That translates to a US$23 to US$25 discount to Brent.

But coastal US grades are trading at multi-year highs, illustrating the demand globally for US barrels. Coastal sour Mars WTC-MRS traded at its strongest differential in more than three years on Thursday, while prices for coastal benchmark Light Louisiana Sweet WTC-LLS were at their strongest differential in more than three years on Thursday.

LLS traded on Thursday at US$9 more than US futures - making it nearly comparable to Brent crude.

The European market has seen a sudden increase in the amount of crude stored on ships, often a sign of an oversupplied market, and that has pushed the North Sea grades that underpin the Brent price to multi-month lows, another reason the Brent futures price should have aligned itself more closely with US crude.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

US allies hit back at Washington's steel, aluminum tariffs

US crude tumbles, widening Brent's premium to 3-year high

Sembcorp buys UK distributed energy generator for £216m

Petronas takes 25% stake in Canadian LNG project

Gold prices rise on weaker US dollar, trade tension

Malaysia's Petronas buys 25% stake in LNG Canada project

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

328191175_0-6.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

328191175_0-6.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

FILES-EU-US-STEEL-TARIFFS-144246.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump slaps steel tariffs on closest allies as trade tensions rise

BT_20180601_WORKER2_3457587.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

NWC recommends monthly wage hikes of S$50 to S$70 for those earning up to S$1,300

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening