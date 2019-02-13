You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US bill targeting Opec could be double-edged sword

Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 7:02 AM

SL_opec_30219_26.jpg
Legislation targeting the petroleum exporters group Opec is advancing in the US Congress, potentially raising new financial and geopolitical challenges for the international oil market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Legislation targeting the petroleum exporters group Opec is advancing in the US Congress, potentially raising new financial and geopolitical challenges for the international oil market.

A House committee last week approved the "No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act of 2019," or Nopec and a version of the bill also has been proposed in the Senate. While the legislation enjoys bipartisan support, there is still no timetable for the proposal to be considered by the full Congress.

The bill would seek to prevent the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies from adjusting their production levels to affect oil prices.

Under the bill, sovereign immunity would no longer protect Opec members from Justice Department antitrust enforcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Opec and its unofficial leader, Saudi Arabia, at the end of 2016 reached an agreement with Russia to limit output in order to lift crude prices.

Recent congressional efforts to crack down on Opec date back to 2000 and various versions of Nopec have been proposed intermittently since then in spite of opposition from business and petroleum lobbies.

US Presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama each opposed the measure, limiting its prospects because of the presidential veto power.

Some analysts see the Nopec debate as boosting US influence.

"Even if the bill never becomes law, it would bring the administration significant leverage should prices start to rise," Barclays said in a research note.

The bill would provide additional options "that could be seen as punitive" in light of the controversy surrounding the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, or Opec's ongoing efforts to manage prices, as with a meeting next month of Opec and allies in Azerbaijan, according to Barclays.

US President Donald Trump has at times called on Opec to keep production high to limit oil prices.

MARKET BACKLASH? 

Supporters of the proposal want to keep oil prices from going too high but there is a chance the measure could backfire if Saudi Arabia ends its longstanding practice of keeping "spare production" to lift output in case of a supply crunch. Saudi Arabia has boosted production previously to make up for lost supply from Iraq and Libya and in other cases, keeping prices from shooting higher.

"If you are going to sue them for getting together, then Saudi Arabia would have absolutely no incentive to maintain any barrel of spare capacity, which is expensive," said James Williams of WTRG Economics.

"Without the spare production capacity maintained by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members, the price of crude would be more volatile at each supply disruption," Williams said.

GEOPOLITICAL IMPACTS 

"Ultimately, any Nopec bill raises the issue of US-Saudi relations," said Harry Tchilinguirian of BNP Paribas.

While the US shale boom has reduced America's Middle East oil dependency, Saudi Arabia is "President Trump's foreign policy cornerstone in the Middle East, notably when it comes to managing and containing Iran," Tchilinguirian said, adding that Saudi Arabia was also a purchaser of US weapons.

Another risk of Nopec would be a plunge in oil prices. Under that scenario, "you'll see protests from the population and you'll have more Arab springs," said Mr Williams.

These economic and geopolitical risks probably make Trump's support of Nopec unlikely but "with this president, we can never be certain," Mr Williams said.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Robot probes radioactive fuel at Japan's Fukushima plant

Backed by Poland, Pompeo vows to try to stop Russia pipeline

Oil gains 1% after Saudi Arabia pledges more output cuts

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

Egypt dangles incentives to draw more investors to its energy industry

Berlin chats with US on LNG imports while buying from Russia

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk_130219_4.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

SL_mas_120219_46.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Dedicated body to level up corporate governance standards

Feb 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yoma's bond issue: Baht what about Singapore?

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 SIAS queries Hyflux chief Olivia Lum and board on remuneration, operations
4 Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders
5 Positioning Singapore for future challenges

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

doc7428kepwjdd91v6tf7b_doc741sx5b5ikyzd3zme15.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers approve launch of Singapore free trade agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening