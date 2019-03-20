You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US chemical plant fire smoke plume hovers over Houston

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 6:57 AM

lwx_chemical_200319_42.jpg
A large plume of black smoke hovered over parts of the US city of Houston on Tuesday as firefighters struggled with a days-long chemical plant fire.
PHOTO: AFP

[CHICAGO] A large plume of black smoke hovered over parts of the US city of Houston on Tuesday as firefighters struggled with a days-long chemical plant fire.

The blaze broke out Sunday at an Intercontinental Terminals Company (ITC) plant - sending orange flames into the sky and thick black smoke wafting over the Texas city.

The plant in the suburb of Deer Park makes chemicals used in petrol mixtures and paint thinners. The fire spread overnight from six to eight storage tanks, according to ITC.

Officials had said earlier that it could take until Wednesday for the fire to be extinguished.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But the chief executive in Harris County, where Houston is located, said there was no "specific timeline" for extinguishing the blaze.

"It's a very dynamic situation," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo told a news conference.

Worried residents have flooded government agencies with concerns, as they have watched black smoke spread over the region. Authorities repeatedly have assured the public that the danger was minimal.

"(The smoke) is staying high enough that the impacts on air quality right now are not high, are not measurable. We're not measuring a level that is cause for alarm," Hidalgo said.

The chemicals burning at the plant could cause coughing, difficulty breathing, irritation to the eyes, nose and throat, headaches, nausea or dizziness, according to the Harris County Public Health Department.

Officials closed nearby schools on Monday, but reopened them Tuesday after air quality tests reassured officials.

"I know the cloud of black smoke seems ominous," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

"But, we want to assure everyone that the air quality is being monitored around the clock."

Mr Turner said dozens of air monitors had been deployed around the metropolitan region, home to more than 6.3 million people.

"Air monitoring continues and as of this update readings are currently well below hazardous levels," ITC said in a statement.

"There are no injuries reported at this time."

But skeptical residents have pointed to the plume of smoke still spewing from the plant two days after the fire started.

Many parents wrote on social media that they would not send their children back to schools near the plant.

"My son's school is a couple of miles away. I will not gamble with his life over these false reports," one parent wrote on the Deer Park school district's Facebook page.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Oil holds near 2019 highs ahead of official US weekly data

Crude oil prices hit year's peak on output cuts, geopolitics

Philippine nickel miner sees steady 2019 ore sales

Palladium hits record high on potential Russia ban while gold gains

Chinese iron ore prices gain for sixth day on Vale disruptions

India's oil consumption rises for third month before elections

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role

Must Read

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_AGOIL_3728898.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Crude oil prices hit year's peak on output cuts, geopolitics

BT_20190320_WAFER_3728922.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy 3rd most vulnerable to sustained China trade slowdown

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening