US states oppose Trump proposal to ship LNG by rail, citing safety risk

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 7:28 AM

Attorneys general from 16 US states have opposed a Trump administration proposal to ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) by rail, arguing that any leaks increase safety risks to residents and emergency responders.
The top legal officers of Maryland, New York, California and other states on Monday urged the Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to withdraw the proposal pending the completion of safety studies and the development of an environmental impact statement, in filed comments.

The Trump administration proposal would help two industries - natural gas drillers desperate to export the fuel because of a glut, and rail operators, who have suffered as coal output has fallen to the lowest level since 1975.

"The administration is bending to the will of the fossil fuel industry ... and it puts at risk neighbourhoods, towns and cities across our nation," said Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh.

The attorneys general warned that the proposal could allow LNG unit trains of up to 100 cars operated by just one person. They said LNG - natural gas that is super-cooled into a liquid for transportation - sent by rail raises the risk of spills that can form highly flammable ground-hugging vapor clouds.

PHMSA's proposal said that a specially-built rail car known as DOT-113 is designed to hand super-cooled liquids, but the attorneys general said that PHMSA and another agency have not completed safety testing of transporting LNG in the cars.

In December, PHMSA approved the use of trains to ship LNG from northeastern Pennsylvania to southwestern New Jersey.

Energy Transport Solutions, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, hopes to liquefy Pennsylvania gas and send it by rail to a not-yet-built terminal on the Delaware River for shipping to global markets. The route could take LNG through populated cities Philadelphia and Camden. Previous rail approvals have been made for companies in Florida and Alaska.

PHMSA's December approval included a special permit that imposed several operational controls for safety. But the attorneys general said it did not meet minimum controls urged by the National Transportation Safety Board, an independent federal agency, including restrictions on routing through populated areas.

The American Association of Railroads, an industry group that supports shipping LNG by rail, said that railroads move more than 99.99 per cent of hazardous materials to their destination without releases caused by an incident, and the industry has worked with government and others to strengthen tank car standards.

PHMSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

REUTERS

