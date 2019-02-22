You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Venezuela gets fuel from Russia, Europe - at big markup

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Mexico City

VENEZUELA is paying heavy premiums for fuel imports from Russia and Europe, with fewer than a dozen sellers seeing the risk as worth the reward after flows from the United States dried up because of sanctions, trading sources said and data showed.

The South American nation exports crude but its refineries are in poor condition - hence the need to import gasoline and diesel for petrol stations and power plants, as well as naphtha to dilute its heavy oil.

Since the United States imposed fresh sanctions on Venezuela on Jan 28, products supplies have mainly come from Russian state oil major Rosneft, Spain's Repsol, India's Reliance Industries and trading houses Vitol and Trafigura, according to sources and vessel-tracking data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Russia has been a traditional political backer of Caracas, while India and Spain also have long-standing trade ties. But supplies even from those allies are coming at a cost.

"The prices they are charging us are horrifying," said an executive at Venezuelan state-run oil firm PDVSA who is familiar with recent purchases.

The executive said the heavy premiums were partially due to the fact that single cargoes passed through several hands before reaching Venezuelan ports and also involved complex and expensive ship-to-ship transfers.

A trader involved in one fixture said shipowners were now charging a fee of up to 50 US cents per barrel to Venezuela versus 15-20 US cents before sanctions.

Last year, Venezuela imported most products from the United States with the main providers being PDVSA's own US subsidiary Citgo Petroleum and a US unit of India's Reliance.

Monthly supplies fluctuated but in December alone PDVSA imported almost 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of fuel as its domestic refineries worked at just below a third of its 1.3-million-bpd capacity, according to PDVSA data.

The new US sanctions, aimed at forcing out Socialist President Nicolas Maduro, bar US oil dollars from flowing to Venezuela.

However, the sanctions were later clarified, allowing US persons to purchase and engage in swaps and non-cash deals for petroleum and petroleum products with PDVSA until April 28 in a move aimed at easing flows and averting a fuel crisis.

Venezuela has, so far, avoided a full-blown fuel crisis. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil hovers near 2019 highs from Opec cuts and US sanctions

Aramco to enter JV with China's Norinco during Arab royal's visit

Shell-PetroChina spat holds up Aussie project

Energising Asean's power sector with technology

Wilmar Q4 net profit halved by impairment on Australian sugar assets

Engie launches strategic venture arm eyeing energy startups in Asia-Pacific

Editor's Choice

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

Most Read

1 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
2 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
3 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
4 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss

Must Read

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

SL_mom_220219_4.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign worker quota cuts hit sectors beyond F&B, retail

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening