You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Venezuela sells US$570m from gold reserve despite US sanctions

Sat, May 18, 2019 - 10:25 AM

lwx_Venezuela central bank_180519_62.jpg
Venezuela sold about US$570 million in gold from central bank reserves over the past two weeks, skirting US Treasury sanctions designed to freeze assets of the Nicolas Maduro's administration, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CARACAS] Venezuela sold about US$570 million in gold from central bank reserves over the past two weeks, skirting US Treasury sanctions designed to freeze assets of the Nicolas Maduro's administration, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Caracas sold about 9.7 tonnes of gold on May 10 and an additional 4 tonnes three days after, the people said.

The operations helped the bank's total reserves to fall to a 29-year low of US$7.9 billion, according to data provided by the monetary authority.

The proceeds will be partly used to fund imports through the country's foreign trade office, according to one of the people.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A central bank press official didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the sales.

Venezuela has sold 23 tonnes of gold since the beginning of April, defying an economic blockade meant to stop the lucrative trading President Maduro has been using to keep the military loyal to his regime.

Last month, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control included the Venezuelan central bank its list of sanctioned entities.

President Maduro has been selling gold to firms in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, as sanctions increasingly cut off his authoritarian regime from the global financial system. While he maintains a stranglehold on power on the ground - including the military and government bureaucracy - opposition leader Juan Guaido is using support from dozens of countries to slowly seize Venezuela's financial assets abroad.

Gold makes up the bulk of Venezuela's reserves. That includes US$1.2 billion worth of the precious metal with the Bank of England, which has recently blocked Mr Maduro's repeated withdrawal attempts.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Thailand on red alert to stop 'pig Ebola' crossing border

Physical oil traders are desperate for crude

Opec, non-Opec compliance with supply cuts was 168% in April: sources

Trump lifts steel, aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico

Oil slips but ends week higher on Mideast supply disruption fears

Gold whipsaws over strong recovery in risk assets

Editor's Choice

BT_20190518_SINGAPOREPORT_3785864.jpg
May 18, 2019
Government & Economy

No respite for Singapore exports; trade recovery unlikely in 2019

BT_20190518_COPPER_3785718.jpg
May 18, 2019
Real Estate

Copper-cladded Sentosa Cove bungalow sold for S$32 million

BT_20190518_YOEAGLE18_3785823.jpg
May 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust's lower-than-indicated IPO price of US$0.78 offers 'more potential upside'

Most Read

1 Artificial intelligence is not a silver bullet
2 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
3 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
4 Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund
5 China economy under pressure as trade war escalates

Must Read

BT_20190518_LLDKEP1_3784237.jpg
May 18, 2019
Brunch

Not so blissful ignorance: The Dunning-Kruger effect at work

BT_20190518_SINGAPOREPORT_3785864.jpg
May 18, 2019
Government & Economy

No respite for Singapore exports; trade recovery unlikely in 2019

BT_20190518_PM_3785793.jpg
May 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, NZ to step up cooperation in trade, defence and research

BT_20190518_DPM_3785709.jpg
May 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Belt and Road helps foster cooperation amid global uncertainty: DPM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening