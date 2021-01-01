You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Venezuelan oil exports crater as Opec+ set to unleash more crude

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 12:00 PM

nz_oil_010168.jpg
Venezuelan oil exports plummeted this month as US sanctions have left some of the South American country's cargoes stranded in Asia and competition with fellow Opec+ members is set to heat up.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CARACAS] Venezuelan oil exports plummeted this month as US sanctions have left some of the South American country's cargoes stranded in Asia and competition with fellow Opec+ members is set to heat up.

A linchpin of the Venezuelan economy, the sales slumped by about half from November to 231,613 barrels a day, according to shipping reports and vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That leaves exports for the year at their lowest in about seven decades.

Cargoes that load in December could arrive in Asia as early as January just as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies increase supplies and are scheduled to decide whether to raise output further the following month in a meeting on Jan 4.

Venezuela has managed to defy sweeping US sanctions against state-owned producer Petroleos de Venezuela and keep shipping some crude abroad, mainly to China.

But Washington has intensified the crackdown on companies that break the restrictions and PDVSA, as the company is known, has struggled to sell its barrels in Asia.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Tankers that left Venezuelan ports as far back as April have been known to discharge their contents months later, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Vessels typically incur daily fees, and long waits to dock can be costly under standard shipping contracts.

Ships carrying Venezuelan crude were said to have turned off their satellite-signalling devices and painted over their names to hide their identity and avoid detection, people with knowledge of the situation have said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 1, 2021 12:15 PM
Technology

Alphabet unit Wing blasts new US drone identification rule, citing privacy

[WASHINGTON] Alphabet Inc's drone delivery unit Wing criticised Trump administration rules issued this week...

Jan 1, 2021 11:40 AM
Banking & Finance

US Treasury nominee Janet Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

[NEW YORK] US President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, earned at least US$7 million...

Jan 1, 2021 11:35 AM
Garage

Bubble-tea chain Naixue raises new funds at US$2b value

[SHENZHEN] The owner of bubble-tea chain Nayuki, also known as Naixue's Tea in Chinese, has completed a new funding...

Jan 1, 2021 11:24 AM
Transport

Virus-hit British Airways obtains £2 billion loan

[LONDON] British Airways (BA), facing slumping demand due to coronavirus, has secured a £2 billion (S$3.59 billion)...

Jan 1, 2021 11:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Goldman leads in M&A advising after year-end comeback for deals

[NEW YORK] It was a year the entire world changed, but one thing held steady in an elite corner of Wall Street:...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail terminated, after countries fail to reach agreement

SaladStop! steps up to the plate

Investors left in the lurch as investment platform CoAssets runs into trouble

Manchester United's Cavani suspended by FA for three games over use of racial term

After a year like no other, New York's Times Square empties out on New Year's Eve

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for