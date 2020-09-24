You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Veolia could raise bid for Suez stake, CEO says

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 5:04 PM

file7c4knx5c9l4zno3u7cv.jpg
Veolia will not rule out increasing the price it has offered for a stake in rival French utility Suez, chief executive officer (CEO) Antoine Frerot said in a radio interview on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Veolia will not rule out increasing the price it has offered for a stake in rival French utility Suez, chief executive officer (CEO) Antoine Frerot said in a radio interview on Thursday.

Veolia last month offered 2.9 billion euros (S$4.64 billion) for a 29.9 per cent stake in Suez owned by Engie, with a view to subsequently taking full control of Suez by buying up more shares.

"Increasing the bid price is part of the possibilities," Mr Frerot said on BFM Business radio, adding he would meet on Thursday with Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, board chairman Engie, Suez's biggest shareholder.

Engie rejected Veolia's initial advance but has said it will consider a higher offer.

Suez sees Veolia's bid plan as hostile and is working on finding a consortium of investors to put together a rival bid for Engie's stake.

SEE ALSO

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

On Wednesday, Suez said it had put its French water business in a newly created foundation to preserve its "integrity".

Mr Frerot said Suez's move to lodge its French water assets in the foundation was "a dirty trick" that was crimping Suez shareholders' rights. But the Veolia CEO also said this would not discourage its bid.

"Suez leadership is defending its job rather than the company and is betraying Suez, Engie and France," he said. Anticipating possible antitrust hurdles, Veolia has already said it would sell Suez's French water activities to Meridiam Infrastructure if the acquisition goes through to preserve competition and employment.

Suez said the foundation, which has been set up under Dutch law, will be managed by a majority of representatives or former representatives of Suez employees.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Iraq oil minister expects deal to up oil exports

Hot stock: Wilmar sees active trading after announcing China unit's IPO price

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

Wilmar's China unit listing to raise 13.9b yuan; GIC among strategic investors

Oil edges higher after US crude, fuel stockpiles draw down

PwC, 2 law firms could earn S$17m from Hin Leong's rescue bid

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 05:25 PM
Transport

Volvo readies first green bond to support electric car strategy

[STOCKHOLM] Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Holding, said on Thursday it had established a new framework to help...

Sep 24, 2020 04:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) and CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) in a recent dialogue with unitholders, said that...

Sep 24, 2020 04:38 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea says North Korea killed its citizen, burned body

[SEOUL] A South Korean government employee who went missing near a heavily patrolled nautical border was fatally...

Sep 24, 2020 04:28 PM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan Joins rivals in pausing London office return plans

[LONDON] JPMorgan Chase & Co is the latest bank to halt plans to bring back more workers to its London base...

Sep 24, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled Thursday in line with big losses across Asia and following another rout on Wall...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Wilmar sees active trading after announcing China unit's IPO price

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades ThaiBev to 'add' as share price back at low levels

Singapore's resilient savers, and a question over the widening wealth gap

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.