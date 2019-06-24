You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Vitol building Malaysian oil refinery to meet new low-sulphur ship fuel rules

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 2:49 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Vitol, the world's largest independent oil trader, has started building a small oil refinery at its storage terminal in Malaysia that will provide low-sulphur fuel for ships, a senior company official said on Monday.

The project consists of a crude distillation unit that can process 30,000 barrels per day of crude and is located on the same site as Vitol's oil storage terminal at Tanjung Bin in the southern Malaysian state of Johor, Vitol Asia's President and Chief Executive Officer Kho Hui Meng said.

A construction unit under China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) is handling the project which will involve moving a second-hand CDU from China to the site, he said on the sidelines of the Asia Oil & Gas Conference.

The project is expected to be completed in May 2020 and will augment Vitol's refinery in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates in providing low-sulphur fuel oil for ships, Kho said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The global shipping industry will switch to marine fuel, known as bunker fuel, containing 0.5 per cent sulphur or less from the start of 2020, down from the current 3.5 per cent, as mandated by the International Maritime Organization.

Companies such as Germany's Uniper and the United Arab Emirates' Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Co (BPGIC) are either expanding their plants or building a new refinery in Fujairah, a ship refuelling hub on the east coast of the UAE, to meet rising demand.

The new Malaysian refinery will be able to process a wide variety of low-sulphur oil available in the market including US West Texas Intermediate crude that Vitol trades in, Kho said.

Production of low-sulphur fuel from Vitol's new refining unit will be just in time to meet rising demand as current stockpiles of such fuel in the region would have been drawn down by the middle of next year, he said.

Major oil companies and trading houses are stocking up low-sulphur bunker fuels in anticipation of a surge in demand for the fuel in 2020.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Lower for longer: Supply glut in focus as Asia's biggest coal meet begins

Gold hovers near 6-year high as dovish cenbanks, US-Iran tensions fuel demand

Union Gas assessing disruption to LPG supply after massive fire at supplier's Jurong facility

Energy on the agenda when Saudi crown prince visits South Korea this week

International Cement fails to get SGX nod for US$104.4m acquisition of African firm

Rex unit seals deal to acquire 30% interest in two Norwegian Sea licences

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
2 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
3 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
4 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
5 40% of Sky Everton units sold

Must Read

file75vqyd4y2uogusg4mtr.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed

Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in May, core inflation holds steady

Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod for US$104.4m acquisition of African firm

AK_sgcp_2406.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Consumer

Stiffer fines for Singapore parking offences from July 1: URA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening