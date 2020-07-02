You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

World food price index rises in June, first increase in 2020: UN

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 5:20 PM

file7abbh8txsevc7qr6h68.jpg
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 93.2 points last month, up 2.4 per cent on May.
PHOTO: AFP

[ROME] World food prices rose in June to post their first increase of 2020 and mark a slight rebound after the sharp falls triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 93.2 points last month, up 2.4 per cent on May.

FAO said it had rebased all its indices, shifting the base period to 2014-16 from a previous 2002-04. "As trade patterns evolve, it is imperative to update the base period to ensure that the weighted basket remains relevant," it said.

Amid continued market uncertainty, the prices of vegetable oils, sugar and dairy products rebounded to multi-month highs following sharp declines in May, while in the cereals and meat indices, most prices remained under downward pressure.

The vegetable oil price index jumped 11.3 per cent in June, reversing four consecutive months of falls. The rebound mainly reflected higher palm oil values, which were lifted by recovering global import demand and worries over possible production problems amid prolonged migrant labour shortages tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

SEE ALSO

Global tourism stands to lose up to US$3.3t from Covid-19

The sugar index rose 10.6 per cent month-on-month, partly shunted higher by reports of bottlenecks in Brazilian ports due to the measures introduced to contain the spread of the virus, FAO said.

The dairy index climbed 4 per cent but all its components remained below where they had been before the pandemic swept the world.

The cereal price index slipped 0.6 per cent from May, with downward pressure on wheat prices intensifying last month, due partly to improved production prospects in a number of major exporting countries, especially in the Black Sea region. By contrast maize prices were firmer in June, supported by some recovery in demand and adverse growing conditions in the United States, FAO said.

The meat price index also slipped 0.6 per cent on the month, with quotations for poultry and bovine meats easing because of increased export availabilities in major producing regions.

FAO also revised up its forecast for the 2020 cereal season by some 9.3 million tonnes, foreseeing global output of almost 2.79 billion tonnes - a 3 per cent increase on 2019's record harvest. The bulk of the monthly increase reflected an upward revision to Australia's wheat production estimates.

The forecast for world cereal utilisation in 2020/21 hit 2.735 billion tonnes, just over 43 million tonnes above the 2019/20 level. FAO's latest forecast for world trade in cereals in 2020/21 stands at 435 million tonnes, up 2.1 per cent from 2019/20 levels and representing a new record high.

FAO's estimate for world cereal stocks by the close of seasons in 2021 rose by two million tonnes from the previous month to 929 million tonnes - a 6 per cent increase year-on-year.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Goldman Sachs sees oil demand returning to pre-coronavirus levels by 2022

Fitch revises Geo Energy's rating back to CC after failed bond tender offer

Japan to shut or mothball 100 ageing coal-fired power plants

Hot stock: BlackGold racks up heavy volume on potential acquisition by Indian firm

Fuel demand shock threatens future of Australia's oil refineries

Oil rises over 1% on US crude stockpile draw, manufacturing activity

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 05:33 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 21.85...

Jul 2, 2020 05:30 PM
Government & Economy

WP apologises for not taking part in televised debate in Mandarin

THE Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh has apologised for the party's non participation in the live, televised debate...

Jul 2, 2020 05:06 PM
Banking & Finance

Banks in Singapore band together to tighten standards for commodity financing

BANKS with operations in Singapore are banding together to raise industry standards for commodity financing in...

Jul 2, 2020 05:03 PM
Technology

Apple supplier Foxconn, others hit as India holds up imports from China: sources

[NEW DELHI] India's additional scrutiny of imports from China has disrupted operations at plants owned by Apple...

Jul 2, 2020 04:53 PM
Energy & Commodities

Goldman Sachs sees oil demand returning to pre-coronavirus levels by 2022

[BENGALURU] Goldman Sachs said on Thursday a pick-up in commuting, a shift to private transportation and government...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.