RedDoorz offers online counselling to staff, hotel partners

SINGAPORE-BASED RedDoorz on Thursday said it is providing its employees, hotel partners and their staff free online counselling sessions as part of its regional corporate social responsibility initiative.
The mental health support programme, called "Hope Hotline", is being provided...
