SoftBank concentration risk comes to the fore in Asia tech ecosystem

ym-sb-180520.jpg, by yasmin

A few years ago, the entry of SoftBank's Vision Fund into Asia heralded hope of a tech boom. But today, all eyes will be on how deep the Vision Fund's losses run in SoftBank's full-year results announcement, and whether there could be any rollover impact on its iconic portfolio companies in Asia, ranging from social media darling ByteDance to embattled hotel chain Oyo.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG