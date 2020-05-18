SoftBank concentration risk comes to the fore in Asia tech ecosystem

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A FEW years ago, the entry of SoftBank's Vision Fund into Asia heralded hope of a tech boom. But today, all eyes will be on how deep the Vision Fund's losses run in SoftBank's full-year results announcement, and whether there could be any rollover impact on its iconic portfolio...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes