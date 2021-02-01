US-listed SPACs exploring S-E Asia for tech targets

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THERE is growing interest among US-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) to acquire South-east Asian tech firms, thanks to investors' hunt for growth amid a slowing global economy, industry players tell The Business Times (BT).
SoHo Advisors, a Singapore-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes