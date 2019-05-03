You are here

Home > Government & Economy

10 million North Koreans face food shortages after bleak harvest

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 10:24 PM

file6tu2hkctjo0dylt6jgd.jpg
Secret footage shot in North Korea shows a woman lying in a street, her death probably caused by starvation, in a scene that North Korean refugees say is a common sight.
CNN

[PYONGYANG] About 10 million North Koreans - 40 per cent of the population - are in urgent need of food assistance after heat and drought crippled last year's harvest, according to the United Nations.

The country collected about 4.9 million tons of food crops last year, the least in a decade, after a prolonged dry spell and limited agricultural inputs cut yields, the agency's Food and Agriculture Organisation said in a report. Post-harvest losses are also expected to mount as fuel and electricity shortages crimp crop transportation and processing.

North Korea is under economic sanctions amid pressure for it to abandon nuclear weapons and programmes. Though there are small amounts of planned commercial imports and food assistance, the nation is seen short of about 1.4 million tons of grains in the 2018-19 season, and a government distribution system has cut rations to a record low for this time of year.

"Many families survive on a monotonous diet of rice and kimchi most of the year, eating very little protein," said Nicolas Bidault, one of the leaders of the UN's recent mission to the country. "Any further cuts to already minimal food rations could push them deep into a hunger crisis."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

More Sri Lanka attacks feared as Muslims condemn Easter bombs

Singapore factory sentiment cools in April as exports, output slow

US job growth surges; unemployment rate falls to 3.6 per cent

UK plays catch-up on infrastructure as spending beats EU peers

Euro-area inflation accelerates after string of upbeat data

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
4 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
5 Savings hacks for millennials and more

Must Read

doc756oz75vfup1hngi3ko1_doc7237q9aotusgt91w1mk.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

doc756rv8liixv1itl1xlul_doc7237q9aotusgt91w1mk.jpg
May 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory sentiment cools in April as exports, output slow

May 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC buys 10% stake in world's sixth-largest container terminal operator

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening