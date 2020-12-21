10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Dec 21), taking Singapore's total to 58,432.
There was one community case and none from workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
This was the first community case reported since Dec 5....
