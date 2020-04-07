You are here

Home > Government & Economy

106 new Covid-19 cases, 39 linked to known clusters at foreign worker dormitories

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 11:23 PM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported 106 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday (April 7) said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Of the total, 103 are local cases and three are imported. They bring the total number of cases here to 1,481.

Among the local cases, links to existing clusters have been established for 52 cases, of which 39 are linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories.Contact tracing is ongoing for the remaining 41 cases.

Among the new cases announced are three women aged 88 to 97 who are part of the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home cluster, which now has 16 cases.

There were 33 patients discharged on Tuesday.

To date, a total of 377 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 627 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving, with 29 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

US economy will eventually reopen but with big changes: Kudlow

Saudi expects virus cases to spike up to 200,000

EU to agree to virus bailout but not 'coronabonds'

Thailand announces 1.9t baht plan to mitigate coronavirus impact

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Japan declares coronavirus emergency, prepares ¥108t stimulus

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 11:29 PM
Technology

WhatsApp tightens sharing limits to curb virus misinformation

[SAN FRANCISCO] WhatsApp on Tuesday placed new limits on message forwarding as part of an effort to curb the spread...

Apr 7, 2020 11:00 PM
Government & Economy

US economy will eventually reopen but with big changes: Kudlow

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is aiming to reopen the US economy when the nation's top health experts give...

Apr 7, 2020 10:38 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi expects virus cases to spike up to 200,000

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's health minister on Tuesday warned of a huge spike in coronavirus cases of up to 200,000...

Apr 7, 2020 10:04 PM
Transport

Airlines cannot afford to refund cancelled tickets: IATA

[LONDON] Global airlines cannot afford to refund cancelled flights because of the coronavirus crisis, said the head...

Apr 7, 2020 09:46 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St jumps at open on coronavirus slowdown hopes

[NEW YORK] US stocks jumped at the opening bell on Tuesday, as early signs of a slowdown in coronavirus cases in US...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.