11 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, with one imported

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 3:27 PM

There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,543.
They included one community case who is a Singaporean, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was also one imported case who had been placed on stay-home notice upon...

