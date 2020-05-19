You are here

Home > Government & Economy

1MDB trial resumes amid backlash to Najib's stepson's settlement

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 8:30 AM

nz_najib_190563.jpg
The trial of Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak will resume on Tuesday, as a settlement deal by his stepson spurred concern over how the new government is handling the 1MDB cases.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] The trial of Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak will resume on Tuesday, as a settlement deal by his stepson spurred concern over how the new government is handling the 1MDB cases.

Najib's lawyers are set to continue questioning witnesses after the last session in March was adjourned when his defence team said they may have been exposed to the new coronavirus. Proceedings were then unable to be held as the country imposed lockdown measures that were only eased on May 4.

The trial involves 25 of the total 42 charges he faces for his alleged role in 1MDB, including accusations that he received 2.08 billion ringgit (S$681.5 million) of bribes. He was first charged in July 2018.

Much has happened since the last time the trial was convened. Malaysia recouped an additional US$300 million of funds linked to 1MDB as part of US forfeiture lawsuits, amid concern that the return of Najib's party to the government in March might impede ongoing investigations and efforts to track down assets lost from the troubled state fund.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government has pledged to continue fighting corruption, even as it was met with backlash after Najib's stepson Riza Aziz was discharged, not amounting to acquittal, last week from allegations of receiving US$248.2 million from 1MDB. The agreement with Riza would see Malaysia recover US$107.3 million.

SEE ALSO

KL drops 1MDB case against Wolf of Wall Street producer

The deal has sparked a dispute between the nation's current and former top prosecutors over whether ex-Attorney General Tommy Thomas had approved the settlement before resigning in March, which he has denied. "I would have never sanctioned this deal," Mr Thomas said in a Monday statement.

Opposition leaders said the decision to discharge Riza gave the impression that Malaysia wasn't serious about battling corruption, they said in a statement on Monday. The case had tarnished the country's image on the global stage, they added.

Najib himself has repeatedly said he plans to go through the court process to clear his name.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Bank of England not ruling out negative rates in future: Tenreyro

US drugmaker reports promising early results from Covid-19 vaccine test

Top European CEOs see multi-year recovery: survey

Macron, Merkel agree 500b-euro virus recovery plan for Europe

Trump calls world health body 'puppet of China'

British MPs vote for new post-Brexit immigration system

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 08:18 AM
Life & Culture

Mental health of Europe's teens on the decline: study

[COPENHAGEN] The mental health of Europe's teenagers has deteriorated since 2014, a study by the regional branch of...

May 19, 2020 08:15 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on virus hopes

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street on optimism about the easing of...

May 19, 2020 08:02 AM
Energy & Commodities

China new wind, solar capacity plummets in Q1

[SHANGHAI] New installations of wind and solar power in China plummeted in the first quarter of the year, data...

May 19, 2020 07:58 AM
Transport

Vietnam's Bamboo Airways plans US$2b GE order amid pandemic

[HANOI] Vietnam's Bamboo Airways plans to fit its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners with General Electric (GE) engines in a...

May 19, 2020 07:57 AM
Transport

US auto plants get back to work after Covid-19 halts

[WARREN, United States] Two months after effectively freezing American auto manufacturing, Detroit's "Big Three" on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.