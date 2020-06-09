218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in community

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There are 218 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 38,514.
These include six community cases and all are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
Migrant workers living in dormitories comprise the other cases....
