You are here

Home > Government & Economy

218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in community

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 3:53 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 218 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 38,514.

These include six community cases and all are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Migrant workers living in dormitories comprise the other cases....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK tourism group says government plans to open travel corridors from June 29

UK labour market outlook bleakest since 1992: study

Singapore business sentiment remains downbeat but more optimism in manufacturing, financial sectors

Chinese telecom firms urge FCC not to revoke ability to operate in US

Govt to boost spending on infocomm technology to S$3.5b

Australia business activity bounces from recessionary lows in May: NAB

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 03:48 PM
Banking & Finance

UniCredit eases travel ban, starts to ramp up return to office

[MILAN] UniCredit will allow essential work trips for many countries starting June 15, as it joins global rivals in...

Jun 9, 2020 03:44 PM
Garage

Uber's Middle East unit Careem sees recovery after 80% slump

[DUBAI] Careem's ride-hailing business started to recover as governments in the Middle East began easing...

Jun 9, 2020 03:43 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets mixed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets opened narrowly mixed Tuesday, with London lower but eurozone indices up slightly...

Jun 9, 2020 03:36 PM
Stocks

Xiaomi-backed trading app Tiger Trade launches SGX trading

TIGER Trade, a mobile and online trading application by Tiger Brokers, launched access to the Singapore Exchange (...

Jun 9, 2020 03:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Ernst & Young sued over Wirecard as accounting woes add up

[BERLIN] Accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) was sued over its work for Wirecard, just two days after Wirecard's...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.