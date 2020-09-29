You are here

27 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 9 imported

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 3:57 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Sept 29), taking Singapore's total to 57,742.

They included one community cases, a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also nine imported cases who had been placed on stay-home...

