30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with one in the community

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 3:46 PM

There were 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 59,059.
[SINGAPORE] There were 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 59,059.

These included 29 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

