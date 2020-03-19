You are here

32 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 24 imported cases

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 9:16 PM

Singapore has confirmed 32 new Covid-19 cases, including 24 that are imported, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

This is a drop from the 47 new cases that were recorded on Wednesday, the highest number since the start of the outbreak.

All of the imported cases were returning residents and long-term pass holders. They had travelled to Europe - currently the epicentre of the virus - as well as to other places such as North America and parts of Asia.

Of the remaining eight cases announced on Thursday, two are linked to previous ones, while six are unlinked.

This brings the total number of infected patients here to 345.

Seven more cases have been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of patients who have fully recovered to 124.

Of the 221 patients still in hospital, 15 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

