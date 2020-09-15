You are here

34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 3:47 PM

fhmoh150920.jpg
There were 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,488.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

[SINGAPORE] There were 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,488.

There were six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the...

Indonesia Parliament hears testimonies backing wider central bank mandate

Two land parcels for food farming up for sale by tender: SFA

SMU, Beyond Lab launch digital transformation programme for SME business leaders

US pulls back from broad import bans for cotton, tomatoes from China's Xinjiang

China coronavirus vaccine may be ready for public in November: official

Japan's new leadership agenda could make jobs a bigger Bank of Japan priority

Sep 15, 2020 03:51 PM
Australia: Shares dip as banks drag; eyes on US Fed meeting

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended nearly flat on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as minutes from the central bank'...

Sep 15, 2020 03:45 PM
Seoul: Upbeat China data, vaccine hopes power shares to over 2-yr high

[SEOUL] South Korean shares on Tuesday ended at their highest in more than two years, tracking broader Asian peers...

Sep 15, 2020 03:34 PM
Sony cuts PS5 production forecast by 4m due to chip woes

[TOKYO] Sony has cut its estimated PlayStation 5 production for this fiscal year by four million units, down to...

Sep 15, 2020 03:25 PM
H&M returns to profit as decline in clothing sales moderates

[STOCKHOLM] Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) returned to profit in the fiscal third quarter as the Swedish clothing...

Sep 15, 2020 03:22 PM
Tycoons line up to take their unloved companies private

[LONDON] Move over, private equity: There are some new buyers in town, and they know their targets better than...

