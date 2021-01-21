You are here

Home > Government & Economy

38 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including four in the community

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 4:37 PM

AK_sgcov_2101.jpg
There were 38 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on Thursday (Jan 21), taking Singapore's total to 59,195.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

[SINGAPORE] There were 38 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on Thursday (Jan 21), taking Singapore's total to 59,195.

They included 34 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were four...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Biden's inauguration a restoration of American democracy

Rescuers scramble to free Chinese miners trapped underground

Singaporeans expect headline inflation to rise to 2.2% for year ahead: poll

Bank of Japan lifts next year's growth forecast, saves ammunition as virus risks linger

President Halimah and PM Lee congratulate US President Biden on his inauguration

ECB meets as virus woes weigh on eurozone

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 04:23 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday as profit-takers moved in after five days of gains...

Jan 21, 2021 04:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan leaves interest rates unchanged amid gloomy outlook

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan left its main policy unchanged after forecasting the economy will regain more lost growth...

Jan 21, 2021 04:04 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend gains on strong export data, Wall St boost

[SEOUL] South Korean shares extended gains to a third straight session on Thursday, tracking a record close in Wall...

Jan 21, 2021 03:56 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at 11-month high as jobs data fans optimism

[SYDNEY] Australian shares finished at their highest in 11 months on Thursday as strong employment data instilled...

Jan 21, 2021 03:48 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes at 30-year high as Biden inauguration sparks optimism

[TOKYO] Japanese shares hit their highest close in 30 years, taking cues from solid overnight performances on Wall...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says Wilmar deserves a higher valuation multiple than CPO peers

CICT's malls post rental reversion of negative 6.6% in FY20

Gaming revenue at Genting Singapore bouncing back on domestic market demand

Stocks to watch: CICT, SIAEC, GK Goh, SIIC Environment, GHY Culture & Media

Semi-detached unit sees fierce bidding in year's first property auction

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for