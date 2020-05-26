You are here

Home > Government & Economy

383 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 Singaporean or PR

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 3:18 PM

[SINGAPORE] A Singaporean or permanent resident is among the 383 new coronavirus cases preliminarily confirmed on Tuesday.

The bulk of the remaining cases are foreign workers in living in dormitories.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 32,343.

More details will be...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Covid-19 to accelerate shifts in global supply chains: Chan Chun Sing

No evidence of anti-competitive behaviour by petrol firms in S'pore: Tan Wu Meng

Singapore headline inflation turns negative in April due to larger decline in private transport cost

Singapore factory output up 13% in April, biomedical manufacturing doubles: EDB

China's mask boom takes fabric away for nappy makers

Fortitude Budget could help to deal with expected rise in retrenchments: MOM official

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 03:06 PM
Life & Culture

Virus threatens Chinese traditions of chopsticks and family-style meals

[HONG KONG] At Chilli Kitchen in Beijing, spicy and mouth-numbing Sichuan dishes are laid out family style. Using...

May 26, 2020 02:57 PM
Technology

Tencent plans to sell billions of dollars in bonds globally

[HONG KONG] Chinese social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings is testing the market's appetite for a US dollar...

May 26, 2020 02:54 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares rise to near 3-month high as Japan reopens economy

[SYDNEY] Japanese stocks climbed on Tuesday to their highest in nearly three months as investors cheered Prime...

May 26, 2020 02:37 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold giant Australia is firing back up a record exploration boom

[SYDNEY] Gold miners in Australia -- set to leapfrog China next year to become the top producer -- are resuming a...

May 26, 2020 02:36 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 to accelerate shifts in global supply chains: Chan Chun Sing

THE Covid-19 pandemic will accelerate shifts in global supply chains and while there is no telling how supply chains...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.