4 of 5 new Covid-19 community cases in Singapore are asymptomatic, detected due to active screening

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SINGAPORE] Four of the five community cases reported on Thursday do not have Covid-19 symptoms and were detected due to proactive screening, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.
All four are either in essential services or contacts of previous cases. One is a security guard at...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes