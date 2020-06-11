You are here

Home > Government & Economy

4 of 5 new Covid-19 community cases in Singapore are asymptomatic, detected due to active screening

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 3:29 PM

[SINGAPORE] Four of the five community cases reported on Thursday do not have Covid-19 symptoms and were detected due to proactive screening, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

All four are either in essential services or contacts of previous cases. One is a security guard at...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Bolsonaro extends deployment of troops to curb Amazon deforestation

US sees 1.54m new jobless claims as virus layoffs go on

China needs to do more on market access, Merkel tells Li

Law of the sea disputes can now be heard in Singapore under signed agreement

Virus cuts G-20 GDP by record 3.4% in first quarter: OECD

More rental help for sub-tenants on State properties, even non-SMEs

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Tritech bags S$23m contract for Phase 1 of Jurong Region MRT line

WATER and environmental group Tritech on Thursday said that its subsidiary has been awarded a S$23 million contract...

Jun 11, 2020 11:06 PM
Consumer

Coronavirus spreads among fruit and vegetable packers, worrying US officials

[NEW YORK] From apple packing houses in Washington state to farm workers in Florida and a California county known as...

Jun 11, 2020 10:56 PM
Garage

UK launches digital trade network to support tech collaboration with APAC, including Singapore

[SINGAPORE] High growth tech companies in Singapore keen to expand into the British market will have a new avenue of...

Jun 11, 2020 10:34 PM
Banking & Finance

PayPal pledges over US$500m to support minority-owned US businesses

[NEW YORK] PayPal Holdings said on Thursday it was pledging US$530 million to support black and minority-owned...

Jun 11, 2020 10:23 PM
Garage

Uber, Lyft drivers are employees, says California regulator

[BENGALURU] Drivers working for ride-hailing services such as Uber Technologies and Lyft will be considered...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.