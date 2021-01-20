You are here

40 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including four in the community

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 4:15 PM

yq-moh-210120.jpg
MOH reported 40 new Covid-19 cases, with four in the community, on Jan 20, 2021.
BT PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

[SINGAPORE] There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Jan 20), taking Singapore's total to 59,197.

They included 36 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were four...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for