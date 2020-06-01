40,000 migrant workers cleared of Covid-19 to resume working, 8 sites picked for new 'quick build dorms'

Get our introductory offer at only
SOME 40,000 migrant workers in Singapore living in dormitories have been cleared of Covid-19 infection to resume working from Tuesday as the circuit breaker lifts.
Around 60,000 workers will be housed by end-2020 in eight sites identified for low density "new quick build dormitories", it...
