451 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total to 28,794

[SINGAPORE] There are 451 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as of Tuesday noon, as cases in Singapore reached 28,794.
Among these is one Singaporean or permanent resident (PR), while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.
...
