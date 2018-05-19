You are here
PRESIDENT’S ADDRESS DEBATE
4G leaders will listen to people's views and launch discussion series, says Heng
He says 4G leaders will work more closely with the people in partnership grounded in trust
Singapore
THE debate on the President's Address, touted as a major outing for the fourth-generation (4G) leaders, has wrapped up with the younger ministers promising to listen to Singaporeans "with humility and respect".
They will also launch a
