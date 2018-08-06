900 tourists being evacuated from Indonesia quake islands: disaster agency

Some 900 tourists were being evacuated from Indonesia's tiny Gili Islands on Monday after a powerful quake struck neighbouring Lombok, killing 91 people and injuring hundreds.

National disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters some 200 "domestic and foreign" tourists had already been taken off the islands.

"There are 700 more tourists still waiting to be evacuated," he added.

AFP