You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigns

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 7:04 AM

nz_ChadWolf_120130.jpg
Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, resigned on Monday amid rising worries over the possibility of more violence during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week, a DHS official said.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, resigned on Monday amid rising worries over the possibility of more violence during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week, a DHS official said.

"The acting secretary is stepping down effective 11.59pm tonight," the official told AFP.

He gave no reason for the resignation but said that Pete Gaynor, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would take over.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine immunity to stay at least a year

Dutch customs seize sandwiches from UK passengers after Brexit

WHO rules out Covid-19 herd immunity this year

Twitter's 'problematic' Trump ban troubles Europe

AGC reviewing training for prosecutors

Continued global cooperation key to recovery: Heng Swee Keat

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine immunity to stay at least a year

[BENGALURU] Immunity from Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine should last at least a year, the company said on Monday at...

Jan 12, 2021 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Dutch customs seize sandwiches from UK passengers after Brexit

[THE HAGUE] Dutch customs officials have been filmed confiscating sandwiches and other food from passengers on a...

Jan 12, 2021 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

WHO rules out Covid-19 herd immunity this year

[GENEVA] Scientists at the World Health Organization warned on Monday that mass vaccinations would not bring about...

Jan 12, 2021 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Twitter's 'problematic' Trump ban troubles Europe

[PARIS] Twitter's decision to impose a permanent ban on US President Donald Trump's account has sparked some...

Jan 12, 2021 06:53 AM
Transport

Ford to close its factories in Brazil

[SAO PAULO] Carmaker Ford said on Monday it would close its three factories in Brazil this year as the coronavirus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

CapitaLand Retail China Trust sells Wuhan mall, other premises for 258 million yuan

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for