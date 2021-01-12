Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigns

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, resigned on Monday amid rising worries over the possibility of more violence during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week, a DHS official said.

"The acting secretary is stepping down effective 11.59pm tonight," the official told AFP.

He gave no reason for the resignation but said that Pete Gaynor, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would take over.

AFP