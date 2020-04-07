Adult PRs with Singaporean families get one-off cash payout of S$300

ADULT permanent residents (PR) or long-term visit pass holders with Singaporean parents, spouses or children will be able to apply for a one-off cash payout of S$300, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Tuesday.

In a parliamentary speech to wrap up the debate on the government's second and third economic support package, he said this Solidarity Payment is meant to support Singaporean families amid the coronavirus crisis, with more details expected later.

Mr Heng's announcement followed a question from Foo Mee Har, MP for West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC), who said many PRs are part of Singaporean families and have contributed socially and economically.

Over the two days, various members of parliament sought clarifications even as they spoke in support of the government's S$48.4 billion Resilience Budget and S$5.1 billion Solidarity Budget, which were delivered just 11 days apart.

Together with the S$6.4 billion in support measures first announced during Budget 2020, the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic now amounts to almost S$60 billion.

Several MPs had asked whether the government could provide still more cash for families to tide through this difficult period.

Detailing the various payouts, Mr Heng said low-wage workers on Workfare Income Supplement will get S$3,000 in cash, while Singaporeans who have become unemployed due to Covid-19 will get S$2,400 over three months. Those who need urgent help in the interim can get a cash assistance of S$500 under the Temporary Relief Fund. Eligible self-employed persons will get a payout of S$9,000.

Under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS), employers will get up to S$31,000 of wage offsets over nine months for each local worker retained.

"Our ability to put together a support package for Singaporeans amounting to 12 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product), without borrowing against the country's future is testament to the optimal fiscal balance we've sought to maintain over the years," Mr Heng told the House.

He noted that with these schemes, the government needs to calibrate its support between those who need help more and those who need it quickly during this difficult time.

This is why some of the support has to be broad-based so that help can be doled out quickly, he said, even as he encouraged those who do not need the cash payout to consider donating or sharing with others.

As for Singapore's economy, Mr Heng said it is important to build resilience by ensuring that viable businesses are not permanently damaged but are instead able to preserve their capabilities to recover.

This means supporting businesses in terms of cost, cash flow and credit, as well as helping affected workers to bounce back.

Mr Heng also fielded questions from Jessica Tan, MP for East Coast GRC and Sylvia Lim, MP for Aljunied GRC and Workers' Party chair, on how the government is making sure that companies receiving wage support do continue to retain their workers.

"By design, employers who reduce their employees' wages or put their employees on no-pay leave during this period will have their JSS payout reduced," Mr Heng said. However, companies that have already done so can still bring their workers back on to the payroll to receive the wage support.

He again urged property owners to do their part to support tenants by unconditionally passing them the savings from property tax rebates.

He said: "Some property owners commented that such an obligation penalises them, but this move does not make property owners worse off. In fact, it staves off rental terminations and keeps their property rented out.

"With a property tax rebate of up to 100 per cent, property owners pay less or even no property tax for a year. Property owners should pass the full tax savings on to their tenants, as the property tax rebate is intended to benefit the tenants."