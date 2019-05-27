You are here

Home > Government & Economy

After Juncker: Three candidates and a dark horse

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 11:14 AM

doc75iz5agnpbp1k73cn6w5_doc75iys56w55dvawqnder.jpg
Alone among the candidates for the next President of the European Union, EU competition commissioner Margarete Vestager had star power before the race -- the Danish political soap Borgen was based on her career.
Bloomberg

[BRUSSELS] More than 200 million Europeans voted across 28 countries, and a new European Parliament is taking shape, but are we any closer to knowing who will lead the EU executive?

Jean-Claude Juncker steps down as president of the European Commission this year, and EU leaders want a full new team in place by the end of this year to take charge.

They will meet for dinner Tuesday to launch their summer top jobs fair, but so far there is no agreement on a name, nor on a method for finding one.

Senior members of the European Parliament will try to insist someone who took part in the campaign as one of their lead candidates should get the job.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But the European Council of national leaders will be loathe to cede their right, encoded in the European Treaty, to choose a nominee to be ratified by lawmakers.

- Weber: The right's quiet champion? -

Manfred Weber thinks of himself as the favourite, and the centre-right EPP parliamentary group says it is determined that he will get the nod when the leaders meet.

But the 46-year-old Bavarian conservative, an engineer by training, will struggle to convince sceptics like French president Emmanuel Macron.

Unlike Juncker, the former premier of Luxembourg, and other Commission presidents before him, Weber has no executive experience at national or EU level.

Germany's Angela Merkel has promised to back Weber, and EPP leader Joseph Daul insisted after the vote that the party won and that its candidate must get the job.

But does he have the authority? The EPP is still the biggest group, but lost seats and Weber admitted: "I don't feel a real powerful victory today."

- Vestager: The Liberal's tax lady -

Alone among the candidates, EU competition commissioner Margarete Vestager had star power before the race -- the Danish political soap Borgen was based on her career.

She has also been a star of the outgoing EU administration, a scourge of the US internet giants that prompted President Donald Trump to complain about Europe's "tax lady".

But she has the backing of the liberal bloc, which seems to have secured only around 100 seats in the new parliament, weakening any claim to an electoral mandate.

Macron may end up backing her as an alternative to Weber, and EU Council president Donald Tusk has made it clear that a woman should get at least one of Europe's top jobs.

And she made it clear Sunday that she wants the job.

Asked about the EPP's stronger election score, Vestager made reference to her record of anti-trust actions: "The monopoly of power is broken."

- Does Timmermans have Timmermentum? -

The 58-year-old former Dutch foreign minister Frans Timmermans served as Juncker's deputy and launched EU legal challenges against Poland and Hungary's governments.

So his executive credentials check out, even if the bearded centrist has also made some enemies on the Council, where there are only five socialist leaders to back him.

Any hope he has would rely on the Greens, liberals and socialists unite behind progressive agenda, trusting Weber to fall in line rather than dealing with the far right.

"I am not putting any claims at all," he said, perhaps with false modesty after is S&D group lost seats.

"I hope I can bring together a coalition with a program we need for the next five years," he said.

"On the basis of a program and a coalition than we can start playing the game of thrones, of who gets which job. but that is the right order."

- Barnier, the impatient understudy -

Former foreign minister and now EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, a suave 68-year-old Frenchman, is nobody's top choice for the Commission -- but also nobody's last.

He's a veteran Brussels operator, a Gaullist with many close allies in the parliament, even if he did not go to the bother of joining the spitzenkandidat process.

Like Weber and a good number of EU leaders including Merkel, he is from the centre-right EPP group.

And like Macron, he's at least French, at a point when many in Paris this it's their turn to lead the Commission or at least something big, like the European Central Bank.

But MEPs seem determined to honour their process, and if Macron blocks Merkel's man she's unlikely to approve his.

AFP

Government & Economy

China's industrial profits shrink in April, add to pressure on economy

Trump meets Japanese emperor on state visit overshadowed by trade

UK's Brexit Party set for sweeping victory in EU vote

Last stand for Greece's Tsipras after vote drubbing

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

China, US can develop 'coopetition': Heng Swee Keat

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 GIC-backed Luckin Coffee burns investors in 39% plunge from high after IPO
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Hot stock: Eagle Hospitality Trust falls below IPO price in heavy trading
5 Eagle Hospitality Trust IPO's public offer undersubscribed amid market volatility

Must Read

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

May 27, 2019
Real Estate

Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar offices most popular among tech tenants in Asia: Colliers

May 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, KLW Holdings, AEI Corp, Clearbridge Health

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening