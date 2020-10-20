Agencies 'firing on all cylinders' to create jobs; capabilities can be acquired over time

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE's trade ministry and economic agencies are "firing on all cylinders" to create more jobs and keep the local labour market tight, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday.
Speaking at a press conference, he outlined a three-pronged strategy for...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes