You are here
AGO finds recurring issues in government finances
It gives a clean opinion overall, but there are lapses in contract management, gaps in financial and IT controls
Singapore
THE Auditor-General's Office (AGO) continued to find lapses in contract management among public sector entities, as well as gaps in financial and information technology (IT) controls.
While the AGO gave a clean opinion for the government's finances for the year, it
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg