America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as Covid-19 surges

[NEW YORK] Americans on Thursday celebrated a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Macy's parade limited to a television-only event and many families resigned to connecting on video or mourning the loss of a loved one to the disease.
Thanksgiving, normally a...
