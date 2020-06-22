AMF, ESM Goh launch S$5m fund for Singapore seniors affected by Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE Asian Medical Foundation (AMF) and Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong have launched a S$5 million fund to help needy and vulnerable Singaporean seniors whose lives and livelihoods have been affected by the novel coronavirus.
Mr Goh, who AMF said inspired the fund, will serve...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes