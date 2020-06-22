You are here

Home > Government & Economy

AMF, ESM Goh launch S$5m fund for Singapore seniors affected by Covid-19

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 9:37 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE Asian Medical Foundation (AMF) and Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong have launched a S$5 million fund to help needy and vulnerable Singaporean seniors whose lives and livelihoods have been affected by the novel coronavirus.

Mr Goh, who AMF said inspired the fund, will serve...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trump says he held off Xinjiang sanctions due to trade talks

EU and China to seek to cool tensions at video summit

North Korea says millions of leaflets readied against South

Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

UK PM Johnson to announce lockdown easing plans on Tuesday

TikTok users, K-pop fans say they helped sabotage Trump rally with false registrations

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 09:29 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened slightly higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up...

Jun 22, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, UOB, DBS, SPH, Sheng Siong, Soilbuild Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Jun 22, 2020 08:54 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascott members can now buy loyalty points; healthcare workers get discount

THE Ascott Limited, CapitaLand’s wholly-owned lodging business unit, on Monday launched a points purchase feature...

Jun 22, 2020 08:51 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says he held off Xinjiang sanctions due to trade talks

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump held off on imposing tougher sanctions on Chinese officials blamed for a...

Jun 22, 2020 08:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices edge up on tighter supply, but demand concerns check gains

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices nudged higher on Monday on tighter supplies from major producers, but concerns that a record...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.