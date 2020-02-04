You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Antiviral cocktail a possible cure for novel coronavirus

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

A COCKTAIL of antiviral drugs appeared effective in treating a seriously ill patient infected with the novel coronavirus spreading around the world, a Thai health official said.

The HIV medicines lopinavir and ritonavir, sold by AbbVie as Kaletra, was used on three patients along with the anti-flu medication oseltamivir, sold by Roche and Chugai Pharmaceutical as Tamiflu, Somkiat Lalitwongsa, director of the Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok, told reporters Monday.

Kaletra is already being studied in a randomised, controlled trial - the gold standard for testing new medical products - in coronavirus patients in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began. The Thai doctors administered the flu drug because of research indicating that it helped some patients afflicted with a more deadly coronavirus that causes Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers). A study by researchers in France recommended it be used in patients with Mers, but discontinued if tests show they don't have flu.

"There's not enough evidence to support the effectiveness just yet," Mr Somkiat said. "But we report to contribute to the medical community globally. The results look good so far."

SEE ALSO

Thailand sees benefit from using drug mixture on coronavirus

Of three patients in Thailand on whom the unique three-drug therapy was initiated, two are continuing to receive the medications, he said. Treatment was discontinued in one patient who developed a rash. One of the two continuing to receive the medicines has tested negative for the Wuhan coronavirus, he added.

"Because there's no standard procedure yet, we're trying new combinations of drugs," he said.

No drugs, including Tamiflu, have been approved to treat coronaviruses, and Tamiflu is aimed specifically at flu viruses, according to Roche. Neither Tamiflu nor Xofluza, another Roche flu drug, are likely to be effective at treating the coronavirus, the company said in a statement. Roche is committed to supporting the World Health Organization and other groups with expertise and advice on the coronavirus and pandemic prevention, the statement said.

Thailand has 19 confirmed cases of the virus, also called 2019-nCoV. Eleven patients are hospitalised and the rest have returned home. Another 311 people are being monitored for possible infection in hospitals as of Sunday, according to a health ministry statement.

Thailand will repatriate more than 100 people from Wuhan on Feb 4 after they pass medical screening in China, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Chanvirakul said on Sunday. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Minister paints 3 scenarios Singapore must prepare for

Singapore electronics mood brightens in Jan, but supply chain break looms

China regulator 'urges fund managers not to offload shares'

Modi opening bond market wider to foreigners to woo index funds

US class actions pile up against Australia's Westpac amid money-laundering scandal

Johnson and Barnier clash over who sets rules for Brexit trade

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

China seeks US flexibility on some promises in the Phase 1 trade deal

[BEIJING] Chinese officials are hoping that the United States will agree to flexibility on some promises in the...

Feb 4, 2020 12:12 AM
Garage

Temasek's Accuron Technologies takes stake in UK additive manufacturing startup

TEMASEK-OWNED Accuron Technologies on Tuesday said it has invested in a UK-based additive manufacturing startup,...

Feb 4, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing activity rebounds in January

[WASHINGTON] US factory activity unexpectedly rebounded in January after contracting for five straight months amid a...

Feb 3, 2020 11:50 PM
Real Estate

US construction spending posts first drop since June

[WASHINGTON] US construction spending unexpectedly fell in December, posting its first drop since June, as...

Feb 3, 2020 11:30 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong plunged into recession in 2019

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong confirmed Monday it plunged into recession in 2019, suffering its first annual contraction in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly