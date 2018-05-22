You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Anwar reassures ethnic Malays who fear losing benefits

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180522_NAHANWAR22_3444925.jpg
Mr Anwar said he would "honour the guarantees" for ethnic Malays as set out in the constitution.

Kuala Lumpur

ANWAR Ibrahim has a simple message for ethnic Malays who fear losing benefits they enjoyed under the previous government's six-decade rule: Don't worry.

Mr Anwar, who is expected to replace 92-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in a year or two, said Malaysia must assure the nation's largest racial group that its security would be upheld. Previously, Mr Anwar, 70, had called for affirmative action policies that favour ethnic Malays to be dismantled.

Dr Mahathir led the Pakatan Harapan coalition that Mr Anwar founded to a surprise election win in early May, ousting Najib Razak's United Malays National Organisation. Mr Anwar's coalition, which fell short in a 2013 vote after pledging to roll back racial preferences for the ethnic Malay majority, aligned with a staunch defender of the policy in Dr Mahathir.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The Malay belt have rejected Umno but are ambivalent and unsure about lending their support to the alternative multi-racial pluralistic Pakatan Harapan," Mr Anwar said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday. "Which means we should be taking enough measures to try and reach them."

In the northern states of Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan - collectively known as the Malay belt - PAS won roughly 50 per cent of seats up for grabs. The conservative Islamic party supported by ethnic Malays didn't align with either Mr Najib's coalition or Mr Anwar's group.

When pressed on whether he would repeal the affirmative-action rules once he becomes premier, Mr Anwar said he would "honour the guarantees" for ethnic Malays as set out in the constitution. He added that other races would also receive state support based on merit and need.

"We would of course protect the position of the Malaysian bumiputeras in terms of giving opportunities, but not enriching them to become billionaires," he said at his residence in Kuala Lumpur shortly after being released from prison on a sodomy charge he said was politically motivated.

Mr Anwar said he's now focused on correcting economic inequality, which he said was worsened by Mr Najib's government.

"To be realistic, there's a good chance that many of these policies will continue, but possibly in a more even-handed way," said Johan Saravanamuttu, an adjunct senior fellow at Singapore's S Rajaratnam School of International Studies. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

Deep understanding of Asean is key to seizing opportunities: panellists

Improved aviation infrastructure needed to spur growth in Asean, says Liew Mun Leong

Iswaran in Paris to deepen France, Singapore innovation and tech links

Singapore adopts national e-invoice system

Too early to say US-China trade war over: analysts

Editor's Choice

May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
3 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
4 Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
5 Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

BT_20180522_VIPANEL22_3444790.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Deep understanding of Asean is key to seizing opportunities: panellists

BT_20180522_VIAVIATION22_3444793.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Improved aviation infrastructure needed to spur growth in Asean, says Liew Mun Leong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening