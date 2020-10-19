You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ardern to form New Zealand government in 2-3 weeks after historic election win

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201019_NZ19_4288270.jpg
Ms Ardern's historic outright majority in the poll means she can implement policies without support from minor parties.
PHOTO: AFP

Wellington

NEW Zealand's ruling Labour party leader Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday that she would form a government within two to three weeks but did not comment on a possible coalition deal with the Green Party.

Ms Ardern, who was handed a resounding victory in a general election last Saturday, said she had informed governor-general Patsy Reddy that her party had the ability to form the next government.

The opposition said Ms Ardern's election win means she no longer has any excuses for failing to deliver on her visionary promises.

Ms Ardern's historic outright majority in the poll - the first since New Zealand adopted proportional voting in 1996 - means she can implement policies without support from minor parties.

SEE ALSO

New Zealand's Ardern seeks second term as pandemic-focused polls open

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The charismatic leader was criticised during her first term for not accomplishing key promises such as protecting the environment and reducing child poverty.

Opposition leader Judith Collins said Ms Ardern's election success meant she could no longer blame coalition partners for frustrating her progressive agenda because she now had a free hand to do as she pleased.

"The government has got the mandate to do all the things that they've promised to do, so they can't blame anyone else for not delivering," she told reporters.

Campaigning during the vote centred on the government's successful coronavirus response, with Ms Ardern dubbing it the "Covid election", and crisis management has defined the centre-left leader's first term.

In addition to the pandemic, she responded with compassion and decisive policy action after the March 2019 Christchurch mosques attack, when a white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers.

She also comforted a shocked nation last December when a volcanic eruption at White Island, also known as Whakaari, killed 21 people and left dozens more with horrific burns.

New Zealand has recorded only 25 Covid-19 deaths in a population of five million, which Ms Collins said boosted Ms Ardern's standing in an electorate anxious about the pandemic.

"It was a tough campaign against a formidable opponent, and an opponent who was also seen as the face of the Covid-19 (response)," the 61-year-old said.

Ms Collins, known as "Crusher" for her hardline policies when police minister in a previous government, questioned Ms Ardern's big-spending response to New Zealand's virus-induced recession.

"I hope that our country does a lot better than I think the current government's fiscal policies and settings will enable it to do," she said. "I feel very concerned for my country."

In her victory speech, Ms Ardern flagged increased state housing, more renewable energy and other infrastructure investment.

She also spoke of more training programmes, job creation, protecting the environment and a determination to tackle issues such as climate change, poverty and inequality.

"We have the mandate to accelerate our response and our recovery - and tomorrow we start!" Ms Ardern said.

Labour's 49.1 per cent of the vote was its best election performance since 1946, while National's 26.8 was the second-worst since the party was founded in 1936.

Ms Collins said she would remain as National leader but commission an independent review into how the party's vote slumped almost 18 points from the last election in 2017.

The party's support typically sits around the mid-40s and Ms Collins admitted there was probably complacency among some of her colleagues who viewed Ms Ardern's shock win three years ago as a one-off.

Ms Collins also said she received "a hospital pass" when she took the job in July, becoming National's third leader in four months as voters shied away from a party wracked by internal divisions.

Ms Collins said the result could not be attributed to any lack of effort during an exhausting campaign. "That's what I've done," she said. "I've absolutely worked my little sock off." REUTERS, AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

No quick fix in sight for anaemic Thai economy

Trump has been good for stocks, but investors should still root for a Biden win

Thermo Fisher partners EDB for US$130m sterile fill-and-finish facility

Economists lower growth forecasts despite Jakarta reopening

Gulf currency pegs offer silver lining in era of weaker US$

FTAs can open doors as firms seek global opportunities

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 05:30 AM
Banking & Finance

DBS launches new tranche of structured product with ESG theme

DBS is launching a new tranche of a structured product that carries an ESG (environmental, social and governance)...

Oct 18, 2020 11:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Viking Offshore plans S$4m share placement as part of proposed creditors scheme.

CATALIST-LISTED Viking Offshore and Marine is looking to raise gross proceeds of about S$4 million through a share...

Oct 18, 2020 07:08 PM
Companies & Markets

SunMoon says in talks with a potential investor for fund raising

FRUIT and seafood distributor SunMoon Food on Saturday updated that its board has various potential fundraising...

Oct 18, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Arbitration proceedings against Ezion unit Teras Conquest 2 have re-commenced

OFFSHORE and marine service provider Ezion Holdings late on Friday evening said that the arbitration proceedings by...

Oct 18, 2020 04:17 PM
Companies & Markets

ARA unit awarded £3b affordable housing guarantee scheme in UK

ARA Asset Management on Sunday said that its subsidiary, ARA Venn, has been appointed the exclusive manager of a new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SunMoon says in talks with a potential investor for fund raising

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one community case

Arbitration proceedings against Ezion unit Teras Conquest 2 have re-commenced

Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs RM500m for restart: report

American Air sets new daily Miami-NY flight for 737 MAX debut

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for