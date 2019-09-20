You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Argentina crisis would have been much worse without IMF: Lagarde

Fri, Sep 20, 2019 - 9:07 AM

BP_Christine Lagarde_200919_21.jpg
The crisis hammering Argentina would have been much worse had the International Monetary Fund not stepped in with a massive rescue programme, outgoing IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The crisis hammering Argentina would have been much worse had the International Monetary Fund not stepped in with a massive rescue programme, outgoing IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

"I look at Argentina when it came knocking on the door and it was in a tough place, and we were the only game in town," Ms Lagarde told AFP in an interview.

But she said she regretted that the record US$57 billion loan from the Washington-based crisis lender was not able to bring down the country's soaring inflation rate.

The fund has a responsibility to help a member country and even if "there was a small percentage of chance that it would succeed, our job is to do it. And that's what we did."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Some critics have chastised the IMF, and Ms Lagarde, for once again providing huge amounts of financing for Buenos Aires, only to see the familiar pattern experienced in prior crises of failed or delayed reforms and soaring inflation.

Ms Lagarde acknowledged that Argentina is "clearly in a difficult situation at the moment," but said the IMF program managed to stabilise the situation for a time, even though inflation remained a "sore point."

"What would have happened had we had we not been there, had we done nothing," she said, "I think it would have been a lot worse. There's no question in my mind about that."

The government has received about US$44 billion so far of the three-year loan approved in June 2018 but soaring inflation and rising poverty stirred outrage at the government's belt-tightening measures.

Center-right, business-friendly President Mauricio Macri suffered a stinging defeat in a primary election at the hands of populist challenger Alberto Fernandez, which once again whipped up market volatility in the recession-hit nation and undermined the currency.

Economy Minister Hernan Lacunza in late August asked the IMF to restructure the country's repayments, and announced initiatives to postpone debt service to institutional investors, relieving the pressure on international reserves so they can be used to stabilise the currency.

Mr Lacunza, who has been in his post barely a month, is due to meet with IMF officials in Washington in late September to discuss the status of the rescue programme.

AFP

Government & Economy

Global growth 'fragile,' 'under threat': Ex-IMF's Lagarde

India’s central bank chief sees room for rate cut

Pompeo favours 'peaceful resolution' to crisis after Saudi attack

"I think we can have a deal": EU's Juncker on Brexit

US confident it will determine who behind Saudi attacks

Russia, China cast vetoes to block UN resolution on Syria

Editor's Choice

BT_20190920_POWELL_3898278.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian markets unmoved by central banks' latest actions

nz_hsk_200920.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia FTAs support multilateral trading system: Heng

BP_Keppel_200919_4.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits on acquisition binge amid low interest rates

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_200919_15.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux seeks to extend debt moratorium by 2 more months

Sep 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Manulife US Reit, Cosco, PACC Offshore, TEE International

BT_20190920_POWELL_3898278.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian markets unmoved by central banks' latest actions

BT_20190920_ANGGIC20_3898092.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Stocks

GIC sees bright spots in technology

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly