Aung San Suu Kyi won't be stripped of Nobel Peace Prize -committee

[STAVANGER] The Nobel Peace Prize to Aung San Suu Kyi will not be withdrawn in the light of a United Nations report that said Myanmar's military carried out mass killings of Muslim Rohingya, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Wednesday.

Aung San Suu Kyi, who leads the Myanmar government and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for campaigning for democracy, has been criticised for failing to speak out against the army crackdown in Rakhine State.

"Aung San Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for democracy and freedom up until 1991, the year she was awarded the prize," Olav Njoelstad, the secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said. Rules regulating the Nobel Prizes do not allow for a prize to be withdrawn, he added.

