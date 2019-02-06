You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia central bank governor says scenarios on next rate move equally balanced

Wed, Feb 06, 2019 - 10:52 AM

AK_rba_0602.jpg
Australia's top central banker said on Wednesday he was confident lower rates would stimulate the country's economy, if needed.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australia's top central banker said on Wednesday he was confident lower rates would stimulate the country's economy, if needed.

The scenario for the next move in interest rates was roughly equally balanced, meaning it could go in either direction depending on the strength of the labour market and inflation, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said.

Mr Lowe was responding to media questions following a speech in Sydney where he signalled interest rates could go lower, a shift in the RBA's long-held stance that sent the local dollar sliding. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190205_VTCNYDE2_3687788.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Consumer

More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

SL_cbd_050219_01.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business interruption resurfaces as top business risk in Singapore

SL_pig_050219_02.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Opinion

CNY: Symbolism in the Year of the Pig

Most Read

1 Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard
2 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
3 Courts Singapore launches charity arm
4 Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management
5 MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

Must Read

file73u7 reuters.jpg
Feb 6, 2019
Technology

Snapchat parent Snap lifted by quarterly update

BT_20190205_VTCNYDE2_3687788.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Consumer

More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

Feb 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin exchange president's death puts millions out of reach

file72qsku3qjf49v8cl64o.jpg
Feb 6, 2019
Technology

Emerging economies catching up in smartphone adoption: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening