Australia competition watchdog flags concerns over tech firms' use of user data

[BENGALURU] Australia's competition regulator on Monday outlined concerns about the ability of social media companies like Facebook Inc and Alphabet's Google to monetise content and the extent to which consumer data is used for targeted advertising.

"The inquiry has also considered important questions about the range and reliability of news available via Google and Facebook," the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in a statement.

Australia's parliament passed a bill on Thursday to force tech firms such as Google, Facebook and Apple to give police access to encrypted data, the most far-reaching such requirements imposed by a Western country.

REUTERS